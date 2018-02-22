Man Utd join Real and Juve in race for Argentina midfield star
12 April at 16:20Argentina star Leandro Paredes revealed yesterday that Juventus and Real Madrid are interested in signing him.
“Right now I am focused on the Russian league but I don’t know what can happen at the end of the season. It’s important to know that two big clubs like Juve and Real want to sign me but I think to focus on myself without any distraction. I will take a decision about my future after the World Cup but it would be hard to choose between Juve and Real Madrid. I need to see the offers on the table and take the best decision”, Paredes said.
According to reports in Italy, however, Real Madrid and Juve are not the only clubs interested in signing the talented regista as Manchester United have also been monitoring the talented midfielder who joined Zenit from Roma last summer for a fee close to € 30 million.
