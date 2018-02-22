Man Utd: Napoli reignite interest in Juventus target
25 February at 16:00According to the latest reports from Il Mattino, Napoli have reignited their interest in luring Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian back to Serie A during this summer’s transfer window.
It had previously been suggested that Scudetto rivals Juventus were leading the race to sign the 28-year-old, but it seems Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to throw a spanner in the works.
Red Devils boss José Mourinho is willing to let the former Torino man leave Old Trafford come the end of the season. The Portuguese coach intends to strengthen his squad in several key areas, and has identified Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić as his number one target.
Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are long-term admirers of the Italian international, while coach Massimiliano Allegri likes the fact he is comfortable on both flanks. However, they will have to act quickly if they are to beat off competition from their Vesuviani counterparts.
(Il Mattino)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
