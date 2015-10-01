Man Utd on red alert as AC Milan pounce on top defensive target
24 February at 15:20Manchester United are on red alert as AC Milan have set sights on their defensive target Victor Lindelof who is said to be close to joining the Old Trafford hierarchy in the summer.
Lindelof is rumoured to have already signed a pre-contract agreement with the Red Devils but Portugese paper Record claims the Serie A giants are also interested in signing the rock solid Swedish defender.
AC Milan will have fresh cash available to register new signings in the summer but calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the rossoneri priority target for to bolster their defence is Villareal’s Mateo Musacchio. The rossoneri have already opened transfer talks with the Argentinian defender, sources have exclusively told our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano.
The Serie A giants, however, have also put Victor Lindelof in their summer shopping list and could battle it out with Manchester United if they fail to sign Mateo Musacchio at the end of the season.
