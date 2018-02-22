Man Utd on red alert as Juve prepare bid for Serie A star
24 February at 17:01Juventus and Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Atalanta star Bryan Cristante who joined La Dea on loan from Benfica last summer.
The Italian midfielder is playing brilliantly in Bergamo having already scored ten goals and registered two assists in 33 appearances so far this season.
Atalanta will make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season but Cristante’s stay at the club is not expected to be long-term.
The 23-year-old is one of the most promising footballers playing in Italy right now and both Roma and Inter are also being linked with welcoming the services of the product of AC Milan academy in the summer.
According to Turin-based paper La Stampa, the Old Lady could offer € 25 million to sign Cristante at the end of the season. The Italian has been shortlisted as a possible reinforcement in the middle of the park although the bianconeri have also their radars set on the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Emre Can who is currently the no.1 priority for the Serie A giants.
@lorebetto
