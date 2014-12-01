Man Utd resume interest in Sweden star as Mourinho eyes City loanee
28 April at 15:10Manchester United are planning to make huge changes to their senior team in the summer with the Red Devils that are being linked with several big names around Europe. The Red Devils, however, are said to have reached an agreement to sell David De Gea to Real Madrid for € 75 million. If the report is accurate, then Manchester United will have to sign a decent replacement for the Spaniard and according to a report of Marca the Premier League giants are considering signing Man City loanee star Joe Hart as their next goalkeeper.
Hart will make return to Manchester City after his loan spell at Torino. The Serie A side would love to keep him at the club but the player earns more than what Torino can afford and a permanent move of the England International is not in the card unless he decides to cut his salary.
The Spanish paper reports Hart is one of the players Mourinho is considering to replace De Gea.
The Red Devils will be also trying to strengthen their defensive department and according to O Jogo in Portugal Man Utd have resumed their interest in Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof.
The 23-year-old is being linked with a move to the Old Trafford since last summer and the Portuguese paper reports the Red Devils are now open to offer as much as € 45 million to nab him from Benfica during the summer transfer widnow.
