Man Utd target Joao Mario rejects Watford move
15 January at 10:30Inter star Joao Mario has rejected a move to Watford, reports in Italy claim.
The Portuguese star had been linked with joining Manchester United in the January transfer window but the Red Devils rejected Inter’s swap deal offer including Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenia International remains in the radar of Inter but at the moment there is no chance to see the Serie A and the Premier League giants complete the swap deal.
Meantime Joao Mario has rejected to move to Watford as he wants to play for a club that play in Europe. Here’s why Sevilla could be the right destination for the Portuguese midfielder as Inter are also interested in Joaquin Correa who is struggling with game time in Andalusia.
The two clubs are discussing about a possible swap deal between their two players but Joao Mario has yet to decide whether he will accept a move to Spain. Oddly, Sevilla will face Manchester United in the last 16 stage of the Champions League.
