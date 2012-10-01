The pink journal reports that after some impressive performances this season for the Nerazzurri, the Citizens have been monitoring the player’s progress with interest. The 24-year-old has been an integral part of the club’s renaissance this campaign forming a formidable partnership in the heart of the back-four with Brazilian Miranda.



Guardiola meanwhile, is looking to bring in some young fresh faces at The Etihad this summer and cast off some ageing stars such as Vincent Kompany and Aleksandar Kolarov. With John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, seemingly without competition at the moment, Guardiola wants reinforcements to provide that competition starting places.



Murillo joined Inter in the summer of 2015 from Granada and has now made over 50 appearances for the club. He’s now a seasoned international having represented his country on 24 occasions.