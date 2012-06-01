David De Gea will stay at Old Trafford now that Champions League football has been secured next season. The 26-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation over a possible return to his homeland with Real Madrid but

Manchester United chiefs are convinced that Spanish international goalkeeperwill stay at Old Trafford now that Champions League football has been secured next season. The 26-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation over a possible return to his homeland with Real Madrid but The Sun reports that the Red Devils expect him to be between the posts at the start of next season.

Boss Jose Mourinho spoke after the Europa League Final success in Stockholm where De Gea was a spectator after not playing in any of the previous rounds of the competition but the Portuguese tactician assured worried fans that his next appearance will be against LA Galaxy on their pre-season tour of the US.

