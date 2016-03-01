Nemanja Matic.

According to reports in the Daily Mirror, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning a summer swoop for Chelsea midfielder

The journal claims that with the Premier League leaders already reeling over events surrounding striker Diego Costa, Mourinho will add more pressure on the West London side by trying to convince the 28-year-old Serbian to re-unite with him at Old Trafford in the summer.





With Morgan Schneiderlin now at Everton and Michael Carrick coming towards the twilight of his career, the Portuguese tactician is believed to be targeting his former Chelsea midfielder to play as the anchor man in his central area. Once again, Mourinho wants to get business done as early as possible ahead of the 2017-18 season and despite being linked with Monaco’s Tiemoué Bakayoko , its Matic that is now believed to be his top priority.

The Serbian international was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge last summer but ultimately decided to stay after discussions with new boss Antonio Conte.