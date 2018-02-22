Manchester United summer transfer priority revealed
01 March at 14:15Real Madrid midfield star Toni Kroos is Jose Mourinho and Manchester United's priority for the upcoming summer transfer window.
The German midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 and has impressed for the club since joining. He has won the La Liga on one occasion, winning the Champions League twice. This season, he has appeared 19 times in the La Liga, scoring four times and assisting four times.
Per Gabriele Marcotti on Corriere dello Sport via CalcioMercato, Toni Kroos is a top midfield target for Mourinho, who is also casting glances at Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Napoli's Jorginho.
The 28-year-old Kroos did draw links to United before he joined Real in 2014 and his current deal at the Bernabeu expires in the year 2022. And with the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Dani Ceballos waiting in the ranks, Real might feel that the time can't be better than this to offload the German to either sign someone better or upgrade the status of either Kovacic or Ceballos.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
