Mancini set to be appointed Italy head coach: the details
01 May at 09:30Roberto Mancini will be the next head coach of Italy national team, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Italian tactician is reported to have reached an agreement with the FIGC and an official announcement of the Italian football federation is expected to be released soon.
Mancini met Lele Oriali and Alessandro Costacurta in Rome yesterday when the deal between ‘Mancio’ and the FIGC was closed.
Mancini has agreed to sign a € 4 million-a-year contract and his first game in charge of the azzurri national team will be played against Saudi Arabia on the 28th of May.
The former Inter and Manchester City boss is currently contracted with Zenit St. Petersburg and in the coming days he will be trying to rescind his contract with the Russian club.
Mancini will meet the FIGC board again in the next few days to confirm the agreement and put pen to paper on his contract with the Italian football federation.
Go to comments