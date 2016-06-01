Claudio Marchisio’s wife has used social media to take a swipe at Juventus coach Massimo Allegri.



Roberta Sinopoli took to Instagram to vent her anger at her husband’s lack of first-team activity this season and a summer exit now looks inevitable.



“Tolerance reaches the line of reciprocal respect, but once it is past that, it is transformed,” declared Sinopoli and if the quote sounds familiar, then it is actually from writer Gianni Errera.



32-year-old Marchisio has been at the club since he was a child and is a firm favourite with the tifosi, but the arrival of Blaise Matuidi last summer coupled with the fact that the former Italian international has spent long periods of the campaign side-lined with injury, looks to have hastened his exit.

