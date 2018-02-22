Giuseppe Marotta has spoken to

Juventus CEOhas spoken to Calciomercato.com at the Piedmontese Sports Awards 2018 taking place at the Teatro Regio Foyer del Toro.

First up, were his thoughts on Allegri and the beautiful game – “Allegri has proven to be at the top of his game at Juventus and one of the best coaches around. His results speak for themselves.



“Our relationship gives me great satisfaction and I’m sure we will continue together.”



“The beautiful game? I believe what counts in the end is winning trophies and the style of play can be shaped by several factors.”



ON NAPOLI – “If we have to shake their hand then it will mean that the deserved to win the Scudetto.



“Our head to head clash will be important but until then there are still many points available.”



ON HIGUAIN – “His injury is annoying but it is nothing too serious. It’s better to wait before putting him back in the squad.”



ON CAN – “He is one of the players who is most attractive both for value for money and the fact that he is out of contract in June.



"It’s normal that there are other clubs interested but the fate of the player is in his own head. If he decides to come to Torino we will be very happy otherwise we will look elsewhere.”



ON BUFFON – “He is focused on the present, a present which has many hard games ahead and first of all there is this Saturday against Lazio in Rome. The relationship with him is idyllic.”



ON DARMIAN – “He is a player of Manchester United and is not our property, but he is a good player who interests us.”