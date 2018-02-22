Marotta issues warning to Chelsea and Arsenal over Allegri
07 May at 21:09Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has released an interview with the club’s official website just before the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan that will be played on Wednesday: “We won the last three editions of the Coppa Italia and we’d like to repeat the achievement. We will face a very motivated AC Milan. This is a vital target for them but we want to win. We must do it for our amazing fans.”
“We haven’t won the scudetto yet but we have to face reality. Of course we feel like we’ve already won it but we want to conquer that last single point that will allow us to celebrate. We’ve accomplished something extraordinary. A great target important for the club, the team, the manager and the fans.”
“Buffon? He is feeling ok. It’s another big game for him and he knows exactly how to deal with pressure. Gigi is an icon of football.”
“Allegri? We are on very good terms with him. We will talk about the future after the end of the season, we want him to stay, I am sure there is a bright future ahead of us.”
Allegri is contracted with Juventus until 2020 but he is rumoured to be a target of Chelsea and Arsenal who are looking for replacements of Conte and Wenger respectively.
Go to comments