Marotta: 'We'll allow Alex Sandro to leave Juve"
05 January at 15:24Juventus director Beppe Marotta spoke to RAI Sport about a number of topics that have been the center of speculation and rumors. He addressed the future of manager Max Allegri, his goals for 2018, and the situation surrounding Alex Sandro.
It appears that Marotta has the utmost faith in Allegri’s managing abilities. When asked about the tactician’s contract status, he said, “He still has a two-year contract, but he will stay with us for a long time.”
He exuded positivity when asked about the club’s goals for 2018. “Last year we missed the icing on the cake, this year we will try again, the Champions is always our first goal.”
However, he gave a much different message when asked about Alex Sandro, whose been the center of endless transfer rumors. “The policy of Juventus is that if a player asks us to leave, we will not hold him back. On Alex Sandro, we know of the interest from big clubs, but at the moment we have not engaged in any negotiations”
