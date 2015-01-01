Inter Milan are closing in on young Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez. The player agent, Rolando Zarate and the President of his current club, Racing Avellaneda, have all but admitted that the 20-year-old is heading to Europe and his destination will be The San Siro.



Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has been in South America to speak with the player’s representatives and the Italian’s look to have beaten off competition from Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester United, to secure his signature.



Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, writes that Ausilio is now back in Italy and ready to get the deal closed as soon as possible.

Martinez is likely to cost Inter €20M in total with Racing receiving 10 per cent of any future sale. The player himself will sign a five-year deal with a buy-out clause in the region of €115-120 M.



Former Inter striker Diego Milito has also been influential in persuading the youngster to join the Nerazzurri, now it seems just a question of days before the deal is finalised.