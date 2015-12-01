Mertens: €28m Man Utd and Liverpool target leaves speechless with stunning goal
28 January at 16:30Napoli star Dries Mertens is one of the best strikers playing in Serie A at the moment. The Belgian striker has 16 goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances so far this season. The 30-year-old scored his latest goal in absolute fashion leaving Napoli fans and European admirers absolutely speechless.
Mertens scored 34 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season and several top clubs are being linked with welcoming his services in the summer.
The Napoli star can leave for € 28 million at the end of the season. Napoli, in fact, accepted to add a low transfer fee in the player’s contract when he signed a new deal last summer.
Manchester United and Liverpool are monitoring the talented Belgian striker and goals like this one are proof that signing him for just € 28 million would be one of the best bargains of next summer.
Barrilete cosmico #Mertens pic.twitter.com/ZMukSuUdqt— Sergio Chesi (@sechesi) 28 gennaio 2018
