“ It isn't true that Mikel has already signed a 4 year contract with Valencia, this is false. His future will be determined soon“. Marseille and Inter Milan were two other clubs who have had interest in the Nigerian international in the past.

John Obi Mikel is set to leave Chelsea as the player isn't in Antonio Conte's plans. Valencia director Jesus Garcia Petarch confirmed that he has had talks with Mikel recently as Chelsea had given him the green light to talk with the Nigerian midfielder.Since Obi Mikel's contract is set to expire this coming June 2017, a January exit seems very likely indeed. Mikel's agent John Shittu spoke about his client's future in an interview, here is what he had to say on the matter:Antonio Conte's Chelsea is first in the EPL standings as they are having a great season so far. Obi Mikel hasn't played much under Conte as his Chelsea future is in heavy doubt.Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)