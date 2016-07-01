Carlos Bacca. The club who are coached by former Italian playing legend Fabio Cannavaro, are desperate to add a top-class frontman to their roster before the transfer window closes next Tuesday.

According to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, Milan have received a mega-offer from Chinese Super-League club Tianjin Quanjian for striker. The club who are coached by former Italian playing legend Fabio Cannavaro, are desperate to add a top-class frontman to their roster before the transfer window closes next Tuesday.

Fiorentina’s Nikola Kalinic was the primary choice but his refusal to make the switch to the Far-East has caused Cannavaro to have a re-think. It’s understood however; that the Rossoneri have accepted an offer of €35 million for the 30-year-old Colombian and have now left the final decision to the player himself.



Unfortunately for Cannavaro and company, it’s seems as though the player is not keen on making the move despite a salary of €12 million per season on the table. After some high-profile confrontations with his current boss at Milan, Vincenzo Montella, it’s now believed that the two men have sorted out their differences and that Bacca does not want to leave until at least the end of the season and even then, would prefer to move to another European club.