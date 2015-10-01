Renato Sanches.

AC Milan are ready to welcome Croatian striker Nicola Kalinic to the club and Rossoneri bosses will not stop there in their quest to return the club to the upper echelons on European football. According to reports in Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) this morning, CEO Marco Fassone is ready to head back to Germany to try to complete the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder

The journal claims that with the competition for his signature pulling out of the race due to the fact that the Bundesliga champions are asking for €35M, Milan now look to have a clear road in front of them if they want to take him to Serie A.

It’s understood that the Rossoneri were interested in taking the 19-year-old on an initial two-year loan deal but Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti now prefers to sell the player outright as he considers him an unnecessary luxury in his current squad.



Now Milan chiefs want to sit down and try to negotiate a compromise for a player who has failed to live up to the hype when he was one of last summer’s most sought after transfer targets.