Milan have signed Ricardo Rodriguez, according to the latest reports from Germany.

The PSG, Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter target is set to move to Milan for

PSG were reported to have expressed a late interest in the 24-year-old.

The Rossoneri consider him a priority, with Mattia De Sciglio set to leave, with Juventus the most likely to sign him.

This confirms the calciomercato exclusive from yesterday, in which we announced that the Swiss international wasn’t set to leave until Wolfsburg

Once the Wolves stay up, they’ll make a decision, though Rodriguez has expressed the wish to move to Italy before.

Inter were interested in the Swiss international, but were only willing to pay

Rodriguez is already a veteran, having played 140 BuLi games since joining from Zurich in 2012.