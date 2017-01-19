Milan in the race for €25m Saints, WBA target
20 January at 11:30It is a well-known fact that AC Milan are chasing Everton outcast Gerard Deulofeu for this winter: M’Baye Niang is seriously lagging, and the Rossoneri need reinforcements down the wings.
The Gazzetta dello Sport claim, however, that the Rossoneri are already thinking of the summer, where their target is West Brom and Southampton target Manolo Gabbiadini!
The Napoli malcontent has long been admired by new director of sport Massimo Mirabelli, who is ready to make a bid, but only this summer.
Gabbiadini is very likely to leave in the current window, but the increased interest has seen Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis ratchet up the 25-year-old striker’s price to €25m.
Thing is, Milan will have to hurry up, because WBA and Southampton want a striker now, and are interested in Manolo immediately.
Milan could also sign him now, if it wasn’t for that pesky takeover, which seems to be taking forever, and has left the club bereft of funds. They would, however, use Il Gabbia as a winger, a position in which he thrived at Sampdoria.
The irony here is that he bloomed there under the tutelage of a certain Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was unceremoniously sacked as Milan Coach last season.
Share on