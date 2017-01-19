It is a well-known fact that AC Milan are chasing Everton outcast Gerard Deulofeu for this winter: M’Baye Niang is seriously lagging, and the Rossoneri need reinforcements down the wings.

The Napoli malcontent has long been admired by new director of sport Massimo Mirabelli, who is ready to make a bid, but only this summer.

Gabbiadini is very likely to leave in the current window, but the increased interest has seen Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis

Thing is, Milan will have to hurry up, because WBA and Southampton want a striker now, and are interested in Manolo immediately.

Milan could also sign him now, if it wasn’t for that pesky takeover, which seems to be taking forever, and has left the club bereft of funds. They would, however, use Il Gabbia as a winger, a position in which he thrived at Sampdoria.

The irony here is that he bloomed there under the tutelage of a certain Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was unceremoniously sacked as Milan Coach last season.

that the Rossoneri are already thinking of the summer, where their target is West Brom and Southampton target Manolo Gabbiadini!