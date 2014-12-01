Milan found out in the second half of last season that taking Barcelona players on-loan can be of huge benefit. Admittedly, Gerard Deulofeu arrived at the San Siro via Everton but the Spaniard was effectively a player of the Catalan giants who took their option to buy him back from the Merseyside club this summer.



According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the Rossoneri are now ready to try to help another Blaugrana player anxious not to miss out on a place at next summer’s World Cup Finals in Russia. The player in question is Brazilian midfielder Rafinha who having suffered a knee injury last April, is anxious to return to first-team football but is aware that getting back into the Barcelona side will be hard.



The arrival of Paulinho and Ousmane Dembele has left new coach Ernesto Valverder with a wealth of options in the centre of the park and Milan has not lost sight of this fact and could be ready to put together a rescue package in January.

