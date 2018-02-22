Highly-rated Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has revealed that it’s his ambition to play for Manchester United.



The 21-year-old Ivorian, who arrived at San Siro on a two-year loan deal last summer from Atalanta, struggled to find his feet at the start of the campaign but has now established himself at one of Italy’s biggest clubs.





The Red Devils were linked with a possible move before Kessie opted for Milan but the youngster fuelled more speculation when he declared in a recent interview (quoted by The Daily Express ) that; “I’d like to play for United as they’ve always been my favourite team.”

Kessie has been likened to his fellow countryman Yaya Toure; a big imposing player who displays such strength for someone so young.

