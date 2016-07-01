Antonio Marin.

Milan are revamping their academy under new coach Rino Gattuso. The summer arrivals of Sergio Sanchez from Real Madrid, Thiago Dias from Benfica, Przemyslaw Bargiel from Ruch Chorzow and Jorgen Strand Larsen from Sarpsborg are already a signpost to the future and now Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo writes that the latest name to be linked is Dinamo Zagreb starlet

Rossoneri scouts have been observing the youngster for several months and have returned positive reports to Gattuso. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also tracking the 16-year-old whose contract expires next summer.



The player’s agent Miroslav Bicanic is now reportedly searching for a new club next year with Serie A champions Juventus also monitoring the situation. Despite his tender years, Marin has already represented his club at Under-19 level and Croatia at Under-17.



A player who excels out wide on the right but who is equally as happy playing on the left side and who has incredible dribbling skills is tipped to be a real talent for the future and has the right profile for the new-look Milan.