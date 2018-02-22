Mirabelli reveals when AC Milan will take final decision on Gattuso
23 February at 17:30AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Premium Sport on Friday afternoon after reacting on social media to the rossoneri Europa League draw with Arsenal.
“It’s a great challenge for us, we’ll be playing against a top club and I think it’s the right moment for us to face a team like Arsenal. We have no fear and we want to win the competition. We respect Arsenal but we fear nobody. We are sure that San Siro will be sold out and many fans will also travel to London to support us.”
AC Milan are in sharp form as they are unbeaten in the last eight games in all competition and after a terrible start to the season and the sacking of Vincenzo Montella in November, Gennaro Gattuso has managed to turn things around.
If Gattuso manages to keep up the good work till the end of the season, the Italian manager could remain in charge of the rossoneri also in the next campaign. Mirabelli revealed when AC Milan will take a decision on their manager’s future:
“Gattuso is doing a great job. We are focused on the next game with Roma. It’s a vital match for us. In the middle of March we’ll start planning the next campaign.”
