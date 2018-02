AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Premium Sport on Friday afternoon after reacting on social media to the rossoneri Europa League draw with Arsenal. “It’s a great challenge for us, we’ll be playing against a top club and I think it’s the right moment for us to face a team like Arsenal.We are sure that San Siro will be sold out and many fans will also travel to London to support us.”AC Milan are in sharp form as they areand after a terrible start to the season and the sacking of Vincenzo Montella in November, Gennaro Gattuso has managed to turn things around.If Gattuso manages to keep up the good work till the end of the season, the Italian manager couldMirabelli revealed when AC Milan will take a decision on their manager’s future:“Gattuso is doing a great job. We are focused on the next game with Roma. It’s a vital match for us. In the middle of March we’ll start planning the next campaign.”@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni