It looks like Bernardo Silva is the second player who is set to leave Monaco this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder is appreciated for his creative instincts and technique, and is liked by Manchester United and Real Madrid especially.

Monaco are, in fact, only willing to sell two players: Silva himself and the much-discussed

Recent reports indicated, in fact, that Jose Mourinho

(via le10Sport) are ready to let the Portuguese star this summer. Namely, vice-president Vadim Vasilyev (who seems to be heading most of the Ligue 1 side’s transfer operations at the moment) would not oppose a departure this summer.Tiémoué Bakayoko, who is the hot topic at the moment with his refusal to sign a new deal at the Louis II stadium. Chelsea and Manchester United really like the 22-year-old destructive midfielder. was ready to spend €50 million on the 22-year-old Silva. He has scored eight goals this season, adding nine assists, enough to sweep Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund aside in the Champions League, where Monaco have reached the semi-finals.