Monaco ready to let €50m Real, Man United target leave
29 April at 12:45It looks like Bernardo Silva is the second player who is set to leave Monaco this summer.
The Portuguese midfielder is appreciated for his creative instincts and technique, and is liked by Manchester United and Real Madrid especially.
L’Equipe claim that AS Monaco (via le10Sport) are ready to let the Portuguese star this summer. Namely, vice-president Vadim Vasilyev (who seems to be heading most of the Ligue 1 side’s transfer operations at the moment) would not oppose a departure this summer.
Monaco are, in fact, only willing to sell two players: Silva himself and the much-discussed Tiémoué Bakayoko, who is the hot topic at the moment with his refusal to sign a new deal at the Louis II stadium. Chelsea and Manchester United really like the 22-year-old destructive midfielder.
Recent reports indicated, in fact, that Jose Mourinho was ready to spend €50 million on the 22-year-old Silva. He has scored eight goals this season, adding nine assists, enough to sweep Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund aside in the Champions League, where Monaco have reached the semi-finals.
