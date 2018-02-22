Monchi reveals why Roma sold Liverpool star Salah last summer
25 April at 12:30Roma sporting director Monchi spoke to Spanish radio station Onda Cero in the aftermath of his side’s 5-2 defeat against Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie. Indeed, he revealed why the Giallorossi were forced to sell Mohamed Salah during last summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“We had to sell him one way or another before June 30th, 2017, in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules. We didn’t have any other solution because he wanted to go and we were obligated to sell him. It was for something more than 42 million euros.”
Having scored 43 goals so far this season, his value has since sky-rocketed. Clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to pay upwards of €200 million as they look for ways in which to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.
(Onda Cero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
