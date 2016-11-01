New Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella has made a revelation about Steven N’Zonzi future and has taunted his former club AC Milan as well.

Montella took over the helm of affairs at Sevilla after the club had sacked Eduardo Berizzo from the role and Montella himself was axed from his post as the boss at AC Milan. The Italian has previously taken charge of the likes of Fiorentina and Sampdoria as well in the past.

In a recent press-conference , Montella was asked about the future of Steven N’Zonzi. Montella said: “He is an important player. He has been training very well and he has a great attitude. I can’t get into his head though, so I don’t know whether he will continue with us or not.”

The former rossoneri boss was also asked about his former club Milan. And he ended up taunting them. He said: “Milan has been a great club over the past 30 years. It has won many titles, but less in the last five years. Sevilla has won more titles than Milan in the last five years, they play in Europe regularly and are a great club.

