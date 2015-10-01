Montella says AC Milan season is ‘in line with expectations’ after 1-2 home defeat against Empoli
23 April at 19:05AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella was not as disappointed as one would imagine after losing for 2-1 at home against one of Serie A’s relegation candidates.
“We create 12 goal chances”, Montella told reporters at the end of the game.
“The lads did what they had to. I am disappointed for the result but not for the performance because we tried to score one goal until the very end of the game. We improved in the second half but still we must be more ambitious, I know it’s not easy but we have to try.”
“I expected Suso to score the penalty, he kicked the penalty the same way against Juventus in Doha, maybe he didn’t realize Skorupski has such a long foot.”
“Our season is in line with expectations and this defeat should not hurt us. We know the race to qualify for Europe will last until the very last game of the season, we are already focused on the next match.”
Go to comments