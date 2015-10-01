AC Milan face home defeat against relegation candidates Empoli as Suso misses PK
23 April at 17:17AC Milan have missed a big chance to distance themselves from Inter and Fiorentina leaving the race to qualify for Europe still open. The rossoneri faced unexpected home defeat against relegation candidates Empoli on Sunday with the Tuscans who have managed to keep themselves five points above the drop zone.
Levan Mchedlidze scored the opener in the 40th minute with a header from very close range to the top left corner, assisted by Omar El Kaddouri.
The rossoneri failed to show any kind of reaction at the beginning of the second half but had a big chance to score the equalizer close to the hour mark. In the 59’ minute, in fact, Suso missed a penalty with Skorupski who managed to save his fourth penalty kick of the season. A few minutes later, Mame Thiam netted his first Serie A goal to make it 2-0 for Empoli. The Senegalese striker scored with a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner, assisted by Massimo Maccarone with a headed pass.
AC Milan striker Lapadula scored the 2-1 in the in the 72nd minute but the goal of the former Pescara man was not enough for the rossoneri to seal at least one point despite Gigio Donnarumma’s miraculous save with five minutes to go.
AC Milan are now two points above Inter and three above Fiorentina and sit sixth in the Serie A table, the last spot available to qualify for Europa League.
Milan-Empoli as it happened
