Morata back to Juve? The Old Lady has only one problem
07 May at 20:30Juventus are interestedin taking Alvaro Morata back to Turin in the summer, reports in Italy claim. According to Rai Sport the Spaniard has already agreed terms to return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer although Chelsea have yet to give their green light on the move.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus could try to sign Morata on loan with option to buy. The entire operation would be worth around € 60 million, way less than the € 80 million fee that Chelsea paid to sign the Spaniard last summer.
The Turin-based paper claims Juve could have some very good chances to sign Morata in the summer if no big clubs enter the race to sign him.
Clubs like Bayern Munich or Psg, in fact, may be willing to invest € 80 million to sign the Spaniard and that could complicate Juventus’ plans to re-sign their former star striker.
In addition to that, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 giants could also sign the player on a permanent deal and not on loan with option to buy.
