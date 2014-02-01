More than €4000 per hour: Neymar’s real salary leaked
24 September at 10:55Neymar has become the most expensive footballer ever has he completed a € 222 million move from Barcelona to Psg last summer. The Brazilian’s price-tag doubled the previous highest transfer fee ever spent for a footballer (Man Utd’s € 110 million for Paul Pogba) and the salary of the Brazilian striker is in line with the expectations of the most expensive footballer in the world.
German paper Der Spiegel quotes Football Leaks and claims Neymar agreed a € 36 million-a-year deal. The real salary of Neymar is, exactly, € 26.834.240, which means Neymar earns more than € 3 million-a-month (€ 3.069.520) and € 4166,6 per hour.
According to French magazine Gala, Neymar uses € 14.000 each month to pay his rent. Neymar, in fact, lives in five-floor, 1000 m2 property in Paris which also includes a 5000 m2 green area. Football Leaks did also revealed the salary and clauses included in the contract of Dembélé who has become Neymar’s heir at Barcelona.
