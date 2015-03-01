Mateo Musacchio. The 26-year-old Argentine international is entering into the final 12 months of his contract with the Yellow Submarine and although AC Milan remain in pole-position to sign him this summer, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer and may offer a challenge to the Rossoneri.

Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that Everton are in pursuit of Villarreal defender. The 26-year-old Argentine international is entering into the final 12 months of his contract with the Yellow Submarine and although AC Milan remain in pole-position to sign him this summer, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer and may offer a challenge to the Rossoneri.

Having already been linked with a move to Chelsea earlier in the season, the player’s current market-value is believed to be around £21 million with his future looking certain to be away from the club he joined back in 2009 from River Plate.



Musacchio has made nearly 200 appearances for the Spanish side and some reports have already suggested that Milan have a pre-contract agreement to take the player next season. Despite these latest links to a move to the Premier League and despite the fact the sale of the Rossoneri has been delayed yet again, Serie A remains the most likely destination this summer.