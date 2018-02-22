Napoli expecting bumper crowd for Roma match
28 February at 13:40According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, no less than 50,000 fans will be at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday night to cheer on Napoli against Roma.
The Derby del Sole is sure to be a decisive match for the Partenopei as they look to bring Juventus’ six-year dominance of Serie A to an end. Having crashed out of the Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League this campaign, the Scudetto is all that remains for Maurizio Sarri and his players to fight for.
Vesuviani supporters have voted with their feet this season, making no secret of the fact they believe the league should be the team’s priority. Considering the fact their last Scudetto was won back in 1990 when a certain Diego Maradona plied his trade in Southern Italy, this should come as no surprise.
Despite the freezing cold temperatures across the country this week, ticket sales continue to surge which will result in the San Paolo being a near sell-out for one of the biggest head-to-head matches of the season.
