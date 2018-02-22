Napoli eye move for Portugal's Rui Patricio
27 April at 09:45Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport report that Serie A giants Napoli have begun talks to sign Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
Currently 30, Patricio is the first choice goalkeeper of the Portuguese national side and is expected to play regularly for the side in the upcoming World Cup. This season, he has been key for Sporting Lisbon, appearing 31 times in the league and with Pepe Reina on his way to AC Milan at the end of the season, Napoli want Rui Patricio.
Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that the goalkeeper is being eyed by the partenopei and he is seen as the perfect heir to the outgoing Pepe Reina.
It is said that there was a meeting in the last few days involving Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis and Jorge Mendes with Rui Patricio, who has expressed his willingness to move to Napoli next season.
While Napoli want the player, one thing that can trouble the club is the asking price, which is set at 15 million by Sporting, but Napoli feel that it is too much.
Kaustubh Pandey
