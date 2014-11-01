Napoli: Ghoulam suffers knee injury setback
09 February at 17:17Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam picked up another injury to his right knee during today’s training session, the Serie A giants have announced through their official website.
“Ghoulam got injured during today’s training session. The defender has suffered an right knee injury”, Napoli official statement reads.
“Villa Stuart’s Doctor Mariani will undergo medical examination in Rome today. The player has picked up a suspected broken kneecap.”
Ghoulam had undergone a knee surgery this past November after a total rupture of his right anterior cruciate ligament.
Napoli will provide further medical updates in the coming hours but if the injury will be confirmed, Ghoulam’s season would be already over.
The Algeria International had returned to training less than two weeks ago.
Regarded as one of the best left-backs in Serie A, Ghoulam has attracted the interest of clubs like Manchester United and Juventus. The player has recently signed a contract extension with Napoli. He has a € 35 million release clause included in his contract.
