Napoli name their price for Chelsea, AC Milan target as new contract talks ongoing
04 May at 14:20Napoli are in talks with the agents of Fauzi Ghoualm as the partenopei are willing to offer their talented left-back a new contract. The Algeria International’s current deal expires in 2018 and the player’s entourage has been in contact with several top European clubs to offer the services of the highly rated full-back.
AC Milan met Ghoulam’s borhter and agent Samir last week, calciomercato.com exclusively reported but there are many clubs that are reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are long time admirers of the talented left-back and each one of them could make an offer to sign Ghoulam at the end of the season.
According to this morning’s edition of Il Mattino (via Mondonapoli), Napoli are still hopeful that Ghoulam will sign a contract extension with the club. According to the report, Napoli have offered their defensive star a new € 1.6 million-a-year deal but the player’s agents are in no rush to sign a new agreement as they know Ghoulam has many admirers around Europe.
Given the player’s possible reluctance to put pen to paper on a contract extension, Napoli have already named their price for Ghoulam who will be sold for € 15 million in case he refuses to sign a new contract with the San Paolo hierarchy.
