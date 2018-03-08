Napoli ‘obsessed’ by idea of signing Barcelona midfielder
08 March at 16:30Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport has taken an in-depth look at what Napoli’s plan will be come this summer’s transfer window. According to journalist Antonio Giordano, Barcelona midfielder Denis Suárez remains one of the Partenopei’s prime targets as they look to consolidate their place among Europe’s elite football clubs.
The 24-year-old has been on the club’s radar for several years now, and finds himself constantly linked with a move to Stadio San Paolo. This is unlikely to change anytime soon, with Aurelio De Laurentiis still keen to snap up the former Manchester City youth team player from La Blaugrana.
Indeed, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and coach Maurizio Sarri are also said to be enchanted by the Spaniard’s quality and skill with the ball at his feet. He is, to all intents and purposes, someone who is tailor made for the ex-Empoli boss’ free-flowing, attacking style of play.
Meanwhile, despite the fact there is a €50 million release clause in his contract, it is unlikely Barça would be able to command a fee of anywhere near that amount given how little first team action he has seen in recent seasons.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
