CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that Napoli will go back in for Simone Verdi and Federico Chiesa next summer.

The 25-year-old Verdi was close to joining the partenopei this past January as well but he rejected a move from Bologna. The midfielder has been one of Bologna’s best players this season, having assisting eight times and scoring six times for the club this season. Chiesa, on the other hand, has been one of Fiorentina’s best players this season too.

CalcioMercato can reveal that Napoli are still highly interested in signing the Italian duo. While a host of names have been linked with the partenopei, Chiesa and Verdi are two of those players who rank quite high on Aurelio di Laurentiis’ wishlist.

Roma and Inter too are after Verdi, but concrete interest and two offers from Napoli this past January means that Maurizio Sarri’s men are still leading the race to sign the midfielder. As far as young Chiesa is concerned, a host of clubs are after him, including Tottenham and Chelsea, but Napoli will look to trump them by signing the Fiorentina star in the summer. The 20-year-old is valued at 45 million euros by La Viola

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)