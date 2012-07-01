Milan and Torino nearing agreement for star striker, the latest
30 August at 19:4519.20 - Raiola has an agreement in place with Torino as both clubs now need to find the definitive agreement. Milan want 18 million euros (bonuses included) where as Torino are offering 16 million euros.
18.20 -According to Calciomercato.com sources, Niang should sign a 4 year deal with Torino worth 1.4 million euros per season. An agreement between Mino Raiola and Torino is inching closer as this has also been reported by ...
17.55 - Niang is very close to joining Torino. Milan have been asking for 15 million euros plus bonuses where as Torino offered 14 million euros plus another 2 million euros in bonuses. The parties are close...
17.30 - Niang is set to join Torino as Milan should receive close to 15 million euros from this transfer. Everton and Spartak Moscow had been interested (the Russian club offered up to 23 million euros for him) but Niang always wanted Torino. Sampdoria also made a late attempt for him (since they just sold Schick to AS Roma) but the French youngster preferred Mihajlovic's team. Updates to come in very soon...
Go to comments