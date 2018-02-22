No contact with Icardi, says Raiola
03 March at 09:00Football super-agent Mino Raiola has revealed that he has not contacted Mauro Icardi, amidst rumors suggestive of he being interested in having the striker as a client.
The mercurial Mauro Icardi has been one of Serie A's best strikers this season and is currently second in the list of the highest goalscorer in the league, behind Ciro Immobile. He has found the back of the net 18 times and has assisted once too.
Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Marco Verratti and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has recently said that he hasn't had any contact with Icardi as rumors continue to mount about him being interested in being Icardi's agent. The Dutchman, in an interview with Rai Sport, said: "Icardi is an interesting player, but I've never had contact with either him or his wife Wanda Nara."
"I will not contact them unless some voices inside me say so. His agent is Wanda and we need to respect that. They also associate me with Dybala, but I've never had any contact. Inter and Juve can rest easy, they aren't going anywhere."
Raiola was also of the opinion that AC Milan goalkeeper must leave the club. He said: "If it were for me, Gigio would have to leave Milan. Where? Abroad or in Italy, I won't exclude anything."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
