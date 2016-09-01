Official: AC Milan, Donnarumma skips derby clash
27 December at 11:15AC Milan star Gigio Donnarumma will skip tonight’s derby clash against Inter, the rossoneri have announced through their official website.
The 18-year-old has picked up a groin injury and has failed to recover in time for tonight’s clash against the nerazzurri.
The talented keeper did try to make it for the San Siro showdown training alongside the rest of the team this morning but the rossoneri have announced that he could not manage to recover in time for the game against Inter tonight.
“Gigio Donnarumma has been removed from the squad list for the derby of Milan, medical examinations are ongoing”, the rossoneri announced through their official Twitter page.
Gigio Donnarumma è stato tolto dalla lista dei convocati per il #DerbyMilano: accertamenti medici in corso— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2017
Al suo posto è stato convocato Matteo Soncin del #MilanPrimavera
“Matteo Soncin has been called-up to replace Donnarumma.”
AC Milan are going through tough times as the rossoneri find themselves out of the race to qualify for Champions League and their new boss Gennaro Gattuso is failing to provide the results everybody expected when he replaced Vincenzo Montella last month.
Roberto Mancini has recently being linked with replacing the AC Milan legend at the end of the season.
