Gigio Donnarumma è stato tolto dalla lista dei convocati per il #DerbyMilano: accertamenti medici in corso

Al suo posto è stato convocato Matteo Soncin del #MilanPrimavera — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2017

AC Milan star Gigio Donnarumma will skip tonight’s derby clash against Inter, the rossoneri have announced through their official website.The 18-year-old has picked up a groin injury and has failed to recover in time for tonight’s clash against the nerazzurri.The talented keeper did try to make it for the San Siro showdown training alongside the rest of the team this morning but the rossoneri“Gigio Donnarumma has been removed from the squad list for the derby of Milan, medical examinations are ongoing”, the rossoneri announced through their official Twitter page.“Matteo Soncin has been called-up to replace Donnarumma.”AC Milanas the rossoneri find themselves out of the race to qualify for Champions League and their new boss Gennaro Gattuso is failing to provide the results everybody expected when he replaced Vincenzo Montella last month.