Mahmoud Dahoud has decided to join Borussia Dortmund, leaving Milan, Liverpool and Juventus in the lurch.

Borussia Monchengladbach confirmed this on their twitter account on Thursday morning.

Mahmoud Dahoud wird den VfL im Sommer verlassen. Er wechselt ein Jahr vor Vertragsende zum @BVB. pic.twitter.com/5NoaQ54yqC — Borussia (@borussia) March 30, 2017

Juventus had long pursued him, but it is perhaps Liverpool who have the most right to be aggrieved.

Jurgen Klopp has been an assiduous scout of Bundesliga players, but was left frustrated by Borussia’ unwillingness to sell last summer.

Dahoud chose Borussia because he wanted to stay in Germany,

The Syrian-born midfielder has scored six goals and made twelve assists over the last two seasons in Bundesliga action.



