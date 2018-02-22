Official: Roma star undergoes knee surgery ahead of Liverpool clash
20 April at 15:50Roma forward Grégoire Defrel could be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee, which had originally been scheduled to take place this summer.
However, after the 26-year-old sustained an ankle injury last week, the decision was taken to accelerate the process in the hope that both problems will heal at around the same time.
Given the fact that there are only five league matches left to play, there is a good chance that the Frenchman will miss the rest of the campaign, depending on how long it takes him to regain full fitness.
#Defrel injured again: out 2-3 weeks— RomaPress (@ASRomaPress) April 14, 2018
https://t.co/9r6us8dXtz pic.twitter.com/TM3dIjpGPe
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
