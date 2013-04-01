It’s official: former West Ham and Juventus man Simone Zaza is now a Valencia player.

Having scored four goals since moving to Spain in January, the Italian international has become an idol at the Mestalla, scoring twice at the weekend to help his team earn a win against Granada.

Juventus released a statement in the last minutes, confirming that “the conditions which made the acquisition of [Zaza’s] contract obligatory have been met.”

The Italian will move for €16 million, with another €2m going to Turin were certain other performance-related conditions be met.

“I’m very happy,”

“I want to stay here, I’m grateful to Valencia, who wanted me at a time when I wasn’t playing at my best level.

“I wasn’t able to fit in in London, the style is different, I feel at home in Spain.

“The training was more intense in England, but very short, the others were, however, able to express their talent on the pitch, while I couldn’t get into my groove. I need to work more in order to do well during a game.

“I want to do well here and return to the Italian national team as soon as possible, because playing with the Azzurri shirt is wonderful”.