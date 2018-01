Inter and West Ham are still in talks over Joao Mario’s possible move to East London whilst the Portuguese star has given green light to leave the Serie A giants and join the Hammers. Calciomercato.com understands that Joao Mario has informed his agent Kia Joorabchian that he would be open to move to West Ham.​Meantime Inter and West Ham are working to agree the player’s fee.Inter can let the player leave on loan with option to buy. Trouble is? How much will cost West Ham to make Joao Mario’s move permanent at the end of the season? Joao Mario’s impact onwhich is just as much as much as West Ham would be required to pay if they had to sign the player on a permanent deal now.A loan with option to buy,This fee could be further reduced to € 22 million if West Ham make Joao Mario’s move permanent in 2019. Inter arebecause of the player’s huge salary (€ 6 million-a-year gross of tax).​Meantime the nerazzurri are also looking for possible replacements with both Grenier and Mateo Kovacic who have been shortlisted by the Serie A giants.adapted by @lorebetto