Exclusive: Ongoing talks between Inter and West Ham as Joao Mario gives green light to move
23 January at 15:45Inter and West Ham are still in talks over Joao Mario’s possible move to East London whilst the Portuguese star has given green light to leave the Serie A giants and join the Hammers.
Calciomercato.com understands that Joao Mario has informed his agent Kia Joorabchian that he would be open to move to West Ham. The Portugal International wants more game time and believes the Hammers could give him more chances to play on a regular basis.
Meantime Inter and West Ham are working to agree the player’s fee.
Inter can let the player leave on loan with option to buy. Trouble is? How much will cost West Ham to make Joao Mario’s move permanent at the end of the season? Joao Mario’s impact on Inter’s balance sheet is around € 36 million at the moment, which is just as much as much as West Ham would be required to pay if they had to sign the player on a permanent deal now.
A loan with option to buy, however, would allow the Hammers to loan the player now and make his move permanent at the end of the season for € 28 million. This fee could be further reduced to € 22 million if West Ham make Joao Mario’s move permanent in 2019. Inter are open to loan the player in the January window because of the player’s huge salary (€ 6 million-a-year gross of tax).
Meantime the nerazzurri are also looking for possible replacements with both Grenier and Mateo Kovacic who have been shortlisted by the Serie A giants.
adapted by @lorebetto
Go to comments