Overmars confirms Younes has agreed to join Napoli
13 February at 19:00During an interview with De Telegraaf, Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars discussed the future of winger Amin Younes, who was on the verge of joining Napoli towards the end of last month’s transfer window:
“According to the information at my disposal, Younes had already signed a contract with Napoli. Therefore, there’s absolutely no way he can stay with us next season.”
The German wide man had already completed his medical and attended the Partenopei’s match against Bologna, though strangely the deal was not completed there and then. Everything seemed ready for him to move for a fee in the region of €5 million, but no official confirmation ever arrived.
Indeed, he left Campania in order to return to Amsterdam and has opened up to the possibility of signing an extension with Ajax. However, according to Overmars, this will not be the case. Whoever wants the player will have to speak to Napoli first.
(De Telegraaf)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments