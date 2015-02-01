AC Milan are desperate to make Gigio Donnarumma sign a contract extension with the club. The player’s current deal at the San Siro expires in June 2018 and the club’s executives are in talks to convince the player’s agent to make his client sign a new contract.



Trouble is, Mino Raiola wants to know the club’s plans for the future and has requested a new € 4 million-a-year deal. AC Milan have only offered € 3.2 million plus add-ons for the moment but the club have another plan to convince the player to stay.



​According to Il Corriere della Sera, the rossoneri want to offer Donnarumma’s brother a chance to move to the club in the summer in order to persuade the 18-year-old shotstopper to move to the club. Donnarumma’s brother Antonio is eight year older than AC Milan’s first choice goalkeeper and is currently contracted with Asteras Tripoli in Greece’s first division.



​Will it be enough to ward off the interest of Manchester United and Real Madrid and make Donnarumma sign a new long-term deal?



​Juventus are also among the clubs interested in signing the promising shot-stopper but the Old Lady must also pay attention to other big clubs that are monitoring their stars.



According to today’s edition of La Repubblica Chelsea will make an attempt to sign Alex Sandro in the summer. The Brazilian has imposed himself as one of the best left-backs around Europe and both Manchester clubs are also keeping a close eye on him.



The Italian paper also claims Juventus star Bonucci is also being monitored by the best Premier League clubs with both Chelsea and Man City expected to make a new offer for the Old Lady’s defensive duo in the summer.



AND THE REST



AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)

The Blues are still interested in Napoli's Koulibaly and could offer the Serie A giants as much as € 50 million to sign the Senegalese star (Gazzetta)

AC Milan and Inter will go head to head to sign Stefan De Vrij (Gazzetta)

The nerazzurri have also set sights on PSG's Krychowiak and Napoli's Mertens (Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport)

AC Milan and AS Roma could set up a player-swap deal involving Bacca and Dzeko if Emery is hired as the giallorossi new boss (Tuttosport)