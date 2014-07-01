Paper Talk: AC Milan winger to have Watford medical, Juventus want Liverpool Chelsea target as Evra joins Marseille
26 January at 10:49AC Milan star winger M’Baye Niang will be travelling to London today to undergo medical with Walter Mazzarri’s side Watford. The Premier League club have reached an economic agreement for the transfer of the former Genoa star who is set to move to England on a € 500k loan deal until the end of the season with compulsory buy-out clause in the region of € 18 million.
Every sport newspaper in Italy claim that the player will be leaving the club and that an official announcement of both clubs is expected in the next few hours.
AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani confirmed that AC Milan have an agreement with Watford yesterday night.
Meantime, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have drawn up a replacements shortlist which includes Genoa wingers Lazovic and Ocampos as well as Napoli outcast Emanuele Giaccherini.
The rossoneri faced defeat against Juventus in a Coppa Italia quarter final tie yesterday night. The bianconeri are also very active in the January transfer window and are reportedly considering signing Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04. The Bosnian left back’s contract runs until the end of the season and Juventus have already a verbal agreement with the promising defender over a free summer move.
The 22-year-old left-back is said to be a transfer target of Chelsea and Liverpool as well, although Juventus are leading the race to sign the talented footballer.
With former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra who has officially joined Marseille on a permanent deal, however, Juventus are pushing to sign Kolasinac in the January transfer window. According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady has offered the Bundesliga giants € 2 million plus € 3 million in add-ons. Schalke are taking time before making their final decision.
AS Roma are still negotiating with Sassuolo over the January transfer of star striker Gregoire Defrel (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Palermo midfielder Oscar Hiljemark is close to joining Genoa on a permanent deal (Corriere dello Sport)
Former Benfica midfielder Bryan Cristante has joined Atalanta on loan for the next 18 months (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Udinese have completed the loan signing of Assane Gnoukouri from Inter (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Former Crystal Palace target Patrice Evra has joined Marseille from Juventus on a permanent deal (various)
